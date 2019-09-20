Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Lukoil Lubricants Central Asia plant opens in Almaty region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 September 2019, 16:04
ILI DISTRICT. KAZINFORM As part of his working trip to Almaty region Kazakh PM Askar Mamin jointly with Lukoil PJSC president Vagit Alekperov inaugurated the Lukoil Lubricants Central Asia lubricant refining plant in Ili district, the PM’s press service reports.

As the PM noted, the opening of the Lukoil plant in Kazakhstan conforms to the current development thrust of the country’s oil gas industry, namely, the transition from raw material orientation to deeper conversion production output.

The plant is expected to produce up to 100,000 tons of more than 800 lubricants. It is expected to meet the oil lubricants demands of Kazakhstan and Central Asia, China, Afghanistan and Mongolia.

The cumulative investments into the construction and infrastructure reached USD 94 mln. The project was realized in strict adherence to the country’s laws and international rules in industrial safety, health protection and environment.


