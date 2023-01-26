Lukin to head Senate constitutional legislation committee

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Andrei Lukin is appointed as the head of the constitutional legislation, justice system and law-enforcement agencies committee of the Kazakh Senate, Kazinform reports.

Born in 1961 in Tselinograd is a graduate of the Tselinograd Engineering Institute, the Buketov Karaganda State University.

In 2014-2017 acted as the deputy Astana Mayor. In 2017-2019 served as the deputy Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan.

Has been serving as the Senate deputy since 2019.

Photo: senate.parlam.kz