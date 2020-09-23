Go to the main site
    Lukashenko sworn in as Belarus president

    23 September 2020, 16:40

    MINSK. KAZINFORM Aleksandr Lukashenko has been sworn-in as the President of Belarus in an inaugural ceremony in the Palace of Independence, BelTA has learned.

    Several hundred people have been invited to attend the ceremony. These include senior officials, members of the House of Representatives and the Council of the Republic, heads of government bodies and organizations, local executive and executive bodies, the national media, scientists, figures of culture and sports, BelTA reports.

    In accordance with the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, the President assumes the office after taking the following oath: «Assuming the office of the President of the Republic of Belarus, I solemnly swear to faithfully serve the people of the Republic of Belarus, to respect and protect the rights and freedoms of man and of the citizen, to observe and protect the Constitution of the Republic of Belarus, and to fulfill strictly and conscientiously the lofty duties that have been bestowed upon me.»

    Holding his right hand on the Constitution, Aleksandr Lukashenko took the oath in the Belarusian language. After that Aleksandr Lukashenko signed the act of taking the oath, and Chairwoman of the Central Election Commission Lidia Yermoshina gave him the Certificate of the President of the Republic of Belarus.

    The presidential election in Belarus took place on 9 August. According to the CEC, Aleksandr Lukashenko got 80.1% of the vote. The turnout was 84.28%.

