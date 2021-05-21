Go to the main site
    Lukashenko suggests de-dollarizing EAEU trade in hydrocarbons

    21 May 2021, 18:13

    MINSK. KAZINFORM It is necessary to get rid of U.S. dollars in domestic trade in hydrocarbons in the Eurasian Economic Union. Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko made the relevant statement during the videoconference session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council on 21 May, BelTA has learned.

    Aleksandr Lukashenko said: «I am sure it is now the time to make a serious political decision on de-dollarizing the domestic trade in hydrocarbons in the Eurasian Economic Union,» BelTA reports.

    In his words, working out coordinated measures to support the exchange rates of the currencies and ensure safe transactions is a task of primary importance in the Eurasian Economic Union. «In this regard we welcome the development of the common payment space in the union, including for the sake of stimulating transition to transactions in national currencies,» Aleksandr Lukashenko said.

    He also believes it is important to continue work on facilitating mutual access to the financial markets of the Eurasian Economic Union member states and on further building the common financial market.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Energy Eurasian Economic Union
