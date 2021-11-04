Go to the main site
    Lukashenko signs decree to implement project to create Belarus' COVID-19 vaccine

    4 November 2021, 07:46

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko has signed a decree to implement an investment project to produce Belarus' own COVID-19 vaccine on the premises of the BelVitunipharm company, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian leader.

    This investment project provides for the construction of a vaccine production plant in the village of Dolzha, Vitebsk Oblast (with the upgrade of the existing production facility). The BelVitunipharm premises were chosen by the government, because the company has the necessary infrastructure and competencies to produce a vaccine. In addition to that, it is a promising site to develop a biotechnological cluster.

    The work on the vaccine is being done by organizations subordinate to the Healthcare Ministry and the National Academy of Sciences. A series of a prototype vaccines has already been developed.

    The decree provides for the exemption of technological equipment, raw materials and materials imported for the implementation of the project from customs duties and the value added tax.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

