Lukashenko sends birthday greetings to Nursultan Nazarbayev

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first president of Kazakhstan, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian head of state.

«Being the Leader of the Nation, you have played a special role in the formation of independent Kazakhstan, in its turning into a powerful state that boasts robust economic growth and increasing international standing,» the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for his invaluable contribution to building fruitful relations between Belarus and Kazakhstan, for translating the ideas of Eurasian integration into reality and ensuring peace and stability in the post-Soviet space.

«I sincerely value our good personal contacts; we have always been open to each other and ready to find win-win solutions on the bilateral and international agendas,» Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed, Kazinform refers to BelTA.