Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Other Governmental Authorities

Lukashenko sends birthday greetings to Nursultan Nazarbayev

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 July 2021, 17:15
Lukashenko sends birthday greetings to Nursultan Nazarbayev

MINSK. KAZINFORM – Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has sent birthday greetings to Nursultan Nazarbayev, the first president of Kazakhstan, BelTA learned from the press service of the Belarusian head of state.

«Being the Leader of the Nation, you have played a special role in the formation of independent Kazakhstan, in its turning into a powerful state that boasts robust economic growth and increasing international standing,» the message of congratulations reads.

The head of state thanked Nursultan Nazarbayev for his invaluable contribution to building fruitful relations between Belarus and Kazakhstan, for translating the ideas of Eurasian integration into reality and ensuring peace and stability in the post-Soviet space.

«I sincerely value our good personal contacts; we have always been open to each other and ready to find win-win solutions on the bilateral and international agendas,» Aleksandr Lukashenko stressed, Kazinform refers to BelTA.


Kazakhstan   Nursultan Nazarbayev   First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
1 dead after chemical factory explosion in Japan
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan ratifies sub-agreement to Relationship Agreement with the Holy See
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
President receives AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana