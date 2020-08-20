Go to the main site
    Lukashenko reappoints Roman Golovchenko as Belarusian PM

    20 August 2020, 10:30

    MINSK. KAZINFORM - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has reappointed Roman Golovchenko as the republic’s Prime Minister, BelTA news agency informs, citing a presidential decree, TASS reports.

    All members of the previous government have retained their positions in the new government, including Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei, Interior Minister Yuri Karaev and Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin.

    Belarus held a presidential election on August 9. According to the Central Election Commission, incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko received 80.1% of the vote, while his main rival Svetlana Tikhanovskaya garnered 10.12%. On August, the government headed by Roman Golovchenko resigned under the newly elected leader, with all of them mandated to exercise their authority until a new government is formed by the president.

    The Belarusian Cabinet of Ministers led by Roman Golovchenko had functioned for a little over two months before the presidential election. It was formed on June 4, 2020.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

