    Lukashenko invites Tokayev to visit Belarus

    25 October 2019, 14:50

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Belarus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «I have invited the President of Kazakhstan to pay an official visit to Belarus next year. This will let us control the implementation of our agreements,» Aleksandr Lukashenko said at the briefing.

    The Belarusian President thanked his Kazakh counterpart «for a constructive approach at the meeting and readiness to exert every effort for the two countries’ and nations’ benefit.»

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Kazakhstan and Belarus President of Kazakhstan
