Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Lukashenko invites Tokayev to visit Belarus

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 October 2019, 14:50
Lukashenko invites Tokayev to visit Belarus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has invited Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to visit Belarus, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I have invited the President of Kazakhstan to pay an official visit to Belarus next year. This will let us control the implementation of our agreements,» Aleksandr Lukashenko said at the briefing.

The Belarusian President thanked his Kazakh counterpart «for a constructive approach at the meeting and readiness to exert every effort for the two countries’ and nations’ benefit.»

Kazakhstan and Belarus   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year