Lukashenko: Analysis of the events in Kazakhstan shows presence of external factor

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
10 January 2022, 19:02
MINSK. KAZINFORM The analysis of the events in Kazakhstan points to the presence of an external factor, Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko said at a special session of the CSTO Collective Security Council on 10 January, BelTA has learned.

According to the head of state, Kazakhstan declared 10 January a national day of mourning for those killed in the protests. On behalf of the Belarusian people, Aleksandr Lukashenko expressed condolences to Kazakhstan President Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev over the deaths of law enforcement officers, soldiers and civilians, BelTA reports.

«The analysis of the events in Kazakhstan shows the presence of an external factor, of course. Their scenario is recognizable, as the Kazakhstan president has just said. One need not go far to find analogies: Yugoslavia, Iraq, Libya, Syria, Ukraine, Afghanistan. Not so long ago Belarus went through a similar combined pressure,» said the Belarusian leader.

«We talk a lot about outside interference now. The president of Kazakhstan is right: the names, addresses, other information of those figures will be named soon. It is necessary to understand one thing though: the external factor will never be the only one. Behind all the external factors it is necessary to see the internal ones. This is a lesson that we have learned from the events in Belarus,» the head of state said.


