Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Luggage car catches fire, 5 hurt

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
14 December 2020, 11:29
BEINEU DISTRICT. KAZINFORM A fire broke out early in the morning at the luggage car of the Mangyshlak-Aktobe train, official spokesperson of the Emergency Situations Ministry of Kazakhstan Talgat Uali said.

It caught the fire when the train was running across the territory of Beineu district, Mangistau region.

As a result of the fire five people, including a child, suffered burns. All of them were taken to the central district hospital in Beineu. The preliminary cause of the fire is the explosion of the gas cylinder at the luggage car. The fire was put out at 07:19.

The firefighting laboratory of the emergency department of the region is set to find out the cause and consequences of the fire.

The train continued its travel to the Aktobe station at 09:18 a.m.

Incidents    Transport  
