Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Other Governmental Authorities

    Lufthansa suspends flights to Kazakhstan

    11 March 2020, 18:58

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM German airline Lufthansa has temporarily suspended flights to Kazakhstan from March 11 to April 24, 2020, the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan informs via Telegram.

    Up to this day, the airline operated regular flights Frankfurt-Almaty-Frankfurt (4 times a week) and Frankfurt - Almaty-Nur Sultan (3 times a week). Based on preliminary information, the airline intends to resume the flights on this route from April 25, 2020.

    According to the airline, those passengers who have air tickets for the specified period will receive full refund.

    As of March 3, 2020, the Situation Center designated for monitoring coronavirus situation has been functioning in Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan. The center monitors the statistics of infected people in the countries with which Kazakhstan has regular and irregular flights.

    Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan has a hotline 8 (7172) 64 58 41 for those passengers who needs to consult on return of the air tickets. Working hours from 9 AM to 6 PM during work days (5/2).


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Government of Kazakhstan Transport Pneumonia in China
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    Kazakhstan commissions over 5.5 mln sq m of housing since early 2023
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region