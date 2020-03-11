Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Lufthansa suspends flights to Kazakhstan

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 March 2020, 18:58
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM German airline Lufthansa has temporarily suspended flights to Kazakhstan from March 11 to April 24, 2020, the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan informs via Telegram.

Up to this day, the airline operated regular flights Frankfurt-Almaty-Frankfurt (4 times a week) and Frankfurt - Almaty-Nur Sultan (3 times a week). Based on preliminary information, the airline intends to resume the flights on this route from April 25, 2020.

According to the airline, those passengers who have air tickets for the specified period will receive full refund.

As of March 3, 2020, the Situation Center designated for monitoring coronavirus situation has been functioning in Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan. The center monitors the statistics of infected people in the countries with which Kazakhstan has regular and irregular flights.

Aviation Administration of Kazakhstan has a hotline 8 (7172) 64 58 41 for those passengers who needs to consult on return of the air tickets. Working hours from 9 AM to 6 PM during work days (5/2).


