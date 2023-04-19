Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
LPG price to rise in Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
19 April 2023, 15:25
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – The price of liquified petroleum gas may rise in Kazakhstan, Almasadam Satkaliyev, energy minister of the country, told following a meeting on social and economic development of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Kazakhstan, which has a limited production of LPG, now is facing shortages of its supply to the domestic market with tens of thousands of tons needed, said the minister. According to him, at a cost of 70 tenge per liter it is sold at 50 tenge, causing losses for companies. He went on to add that the LPG price is twice as high in Russia - 120 tenge, and makes 177 tenge in Tajikistan.

According to Satkaliyev, the LPG price is to rise in the country due to a multitude of economic factors, including imports of pricier LPG in the future.

He said that the LPG price initially is to rise at least 5% of its cost to ensure market returns.


