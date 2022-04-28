Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Akmola region

Lowest garbage recycling rate recorded in Akmola region

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
28 April 2022, 09:28
Lowest garbage recycling rate recorded in Akmola region

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM «The country's lowest garbage recycling rate of 8.7% was recorded in Akmola region in 2021,» visiting Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources Minister Serikkali Brekeshev told a briefing.

The Minister noted that the ecological situation in Akmola is relatively favorable as compared to other regions. Thanks to environmental measures pollutant emissions decreased by 13% against 2020 from 136,000 tons to 118,000 tons. Though the region has a weak waste management infrastructure, it fails to meet solid waste landfill norms. There are lots of unauthorized disposal fields in the region. The sewage disposal lands in the region have deteriorated.

The Minister stressed that there are only three waste management facilities in the region out of 205 located countrywide. 1,329 waste disposal fields were detected in the region.


Akmola region   Government of Kazakhstan   Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10