Low visibility, gusty wind prompts closure of motorways in Kostanay region

23 December 2022, 14:05
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Motorways have been closed for all types of transport in Kostanay region for bad weather earlier today, Kazinform has learned from local policy.

Parts of the Kostanay-Auliyekol-Surgan, Rudny-Kachar-Fyodorovka, Zhitikara-Kamysty-Livanovka, Karasu-Churakova, and Koibagor-Karasu-Sevastopolskoye were shut down for all types of transport after 11:40 am local time due to gusty wind and low visibility.


