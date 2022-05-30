Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Low temperatures predicted in Kazakhstan Jun 1-2

    30 May 2022, 17:05

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh National Met Office issued the weather forecast for Kazakhstan for May 31- June 2, 2022, Kazinform reports.

    On the last day of May, the greater part of Kazakhstan will be under the influence of a trough of a cyclone with its center over Siberia, bringing thunderstorms as well as heavy rains, hail, and squalls in the southeast.

    High wind is to batter the country. On June 1, the western section of Kazakhstan will be affected by a northern anticyclone that moving eastward will result in no precipitation and low temperatures.

    On June 1-2, -2 degrees Celsius frosts are forecast for the west, northwest, north, and center of the country in the nighttime and morning.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    Temperatures forecast to cool across Kazakhstan
    Weather warning in place for 2 Kazakh cities and 16 rgns
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events