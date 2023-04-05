Low temperatures and snow forecast for 7 Kazakh rgns and capital

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Astana city and seven regions of Kazakhstan are to brace for low temperatures, Kazinform cites the National Weather Agency Kazhydromet.

Astana city is to brace for precipitation as rain and snow. Snow and black ice are predicted at night on April 8. Northeasterly wind is to blow 15-20mps in the morning and afternoon on April 7. Temperatures are to drop to +3-5C at night, and to +5-7C with further drops at daytime.

Abai region is to expect precipitation as rain and snow as well as fog and black ice in the north and east. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northeastward is predicted in the north and east. Temperatures are to fall as low as -5C at night, and to range between -2C and +3C with further drops at daytime.

Precipitation as rain and snow, fog, and black ice are forecast for Akmola region in the north and east on April 7. Snow and black ice are predicted in the region’s east at night on April 8. Northeasterly wind turning northwestward is to blow 15-20mps in the north and east of the region. The region is to see temperatures rise to +5C, dropping to as low as -3C in the northern part, at night, and rise to +2-7C, falling to -1C with further drops in the northwest, at daytime.

East Kazakhstan region is to expect precipitation, predicted to fall heavily in the north and east, as well as fog and black ice on April 8. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northeastward is predicted in the north and east. Temperatures are to range between -3C and +2C, dropping as low as -8C in the northeast, at night and rise to as high as +5C with further drops at daytime.

Precipitation as rain and snow, fog, and black ice are in store for Kostanay region on April 7. 15-20mps northeasterly wind is predicted in the north and east of the region. Temperatures are to drop to as low as -5C at night, and rise to +5C with further drops at daytime.

Pavlodar region is to brace for precipitation as rain and snow as well as fog on April 7. Snow, fog, and black ice are predicted in the north and east of the region on April 8. 15-20mps southwesterly wind turning northwestward is predicted in the north and west on April 7, and in the north and east at night on April 8. Temperatures are to plummet to -5-10C at night as well as range between -2C and +3C with further drops at daytime on April 8.

North Kazakhstan region is to expect snow as well as fog and black ice in the north and east on April 7. Northeasterly wind turning northwestward is to blow 15-20mps in the north and east. Temperatures are to drop to -2-7C at night and rise as high as -5 with further drops at daytime.