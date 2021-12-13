Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Low temperatures and no precipitation in store for Kazakhstan over next 3 days

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 December 2021, 14:26
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather forecast for Kazakhstan for December 14-16 has been issued by the National Met Office Kazhydromet, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The Northwestern anticyclone will dictate the weather conditions in most of Kazakhstan causing short drops in temperature and termination of precipitation.

The southern parts will be still in the zone of front cyclonic activity, thus seeing precipitation as rain and snow, ice slick and fog. With the approaching Northwestern anticyclone the regions are to observe low temperatures and no precipitation.

The western parts are to be under the influence of a cyclonic trough from Scandinavia, thus bracing for precipitation and ice slick on the holidays.


