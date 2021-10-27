Go to the main site
    Low pace of vaccination blamed for unstable epidemiological situation in Pavlodar region

    27 October 2021, 16:37

    PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM – All three cities and nine out of ten districts in Pavlodar region are in high-risk ‘red zone’, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The sanitary and epidemiological control department of Pavlodar region revealed that all cities and districts, excluding Maiskiy district, of Pavlodar region remain in the ‘red zone’.

    The reason for it is the unstable epidemiological situation as the region has reported 223 fresh COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Of these, 126 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Pavlodar city. Ekibastuz and Aksu logged 29 and 25 fresh infections, respectively.

    In total, the region has added 50,844 COVID-19 cases since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. 27,862 or 54.7% of all registered COVID-19 cases fall at Pavlodar city.

    Pavlodar region reported 1,327 COVID-19 cases between 20 and 26 October, compared to 1,162 COVID-19 cases detected between 13 and 19 October.

    Experts say slow pace of vaccination is blamed for the unstable epidemiological situation in the region. Only 40% of eligible population has been vaccinated against COVID-19 in the region.

    It bears to remind that the vaccination campaign kicked off in Kazakhstan on February 1, 2021. Healthcare workers were the first to be immunized against the coronavirus infection. Mass vaccination for all eligible citizens of Kazakhstan started on April 2, 2021.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

