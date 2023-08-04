Louvre Abu Dhabi unveils jury panel for Art Here 2023 and The Richard Mille Art Prize

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM - Louvre Abu Dhabi and Swiss watchmaking brand Richard Mille have revealed the jury for the third edition of their contemporary art exhibition Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2023 and The Richard Mille Art Prize, as part of continuous support for the region's burgeoning arts and cultural ecosystem by providing regional artists with a platform to showcase their talent and capabilities, WAM reports.

The jury members for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2023 come from diverse artistic areas including architectural, institutional, and curatorial, ensuring a rich and dynamic selection process that will result in a compelling and representative exhibition.

Returning to the jury are H.H. Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Advisor to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), Chairman of UAE Unlimited, an art collector, and a patron of the Centre Pompidou, the British Museum and Sharjah Art Foundation, and Dr. Souraya Noujaim, Director of the Islamic Arts department at Musée du Louvre in France, and former Director for Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

New jury members are Maya El Khalil, independent curator and art advisor, former Founding Director of Athr Gallery in Jeddah, and curator of Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2023; Clare Lilley, Director of Yorkshire Sculpture Park, the selector of the annual Frieze Sculpture in London's Regent's Park 2012-22 and a trustee of Art UK, London, the George Rickey Foundation, New York, and the Jupiter Artland Foundation, Edinburgh; Dr. Guilhem André, Acting Director for Scientific, Curatorial and Collections Management at Louvre Abu Dhabi, seasoned museum professional, expert archaeologist and art historian; and Mohammed Kazem, a renowned Emirati artist previously shortlisted for the 2021 edition of Art Here.

Manuel Rabaté, Director of Louvre Abu Dhabi, said, «The calibre of the jury members is a testament to the quality and breadth of talent present within the GCC and the growing stature of this exhibition and art prize.»

This year, Louvre Abu Dhabi invited artists to respond to the theme of 'Transparencies', by proposing original sculptures and installations that explore the dynamics of transparency – its material and perceptual significance.

Peter Harrison, Richard Mille CEO, said, «Art Here 2023 marks a celebration of the regional power of art and its expression under the intricate layers of Louvre Abu Dhabi's dome. I'm proud to witness the Richard Mille Art Prize's continued commitment to nurture this creative spirit, whilst providing a platform for artists to showcase their extraordinary talents.»

Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2023 will take place beneath the museum's intricate floating dome. It will draw on the interplay of shadows, liquid reflections, and flashes of permeating sunlight. For the first time, the exhibition will take place outdoors and under the dome, offering participating artists the chance to display their work in an extraordinary museum setting. The exhibition will open to the public in November 2023.

The open call for artists to submit their proposals for Louvre Abu Dhabi Art Here 2023 and the Richard Mille Art Prize was closed on 3rd July 2023. The winner of the Richard Mille Art Prize will be awarded US$60,000.