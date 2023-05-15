Go to the main site
    Lots of work ahead of 2024 Paris Olympics - Kazakh Sports Minister

    15 May 2023, 17:14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Minister of Culture and Sports Askhat Oralov greeted Kazakhstani boxers after their historical win at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Minister Oralov called the boxers ‘the heroes of our days’ praising the fact that the Kazakhstani athletes achieved huge success in professional boxing.

    «Yesterday Kazakhstan celebrated the unofficial Day of Sports,» Askhat Oralov said of the milestone achieved by the Kazakh national boxing team at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Uzbekistan.

    Minister Oralov noted that lots of work is ahead since the Asian Boxing Championships is set to take place this fall and next year will see the 2024 Paris Olympics.

    «We must prepare and support out athletes,» he told the journalists at the Astana international airport where he greeted the Kazakh national boxing team.

    He went on to add that the Kazakh boxers made history by winning four gold and one silver medals at the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships.

    Earlier it was reported that the aircraft carrying the winners of the IBA Men’s World Boxing Championships 2023 held in Uzbekistan had touched down at the Astana international airport this afternoon.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

