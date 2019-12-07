Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Almaty

Long-living polar bear Alkor celebrates 30th anniversary at Almaty Zoo

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 December 2019, 13:24
Long-living polar bear Alkor celebrates 30th anniversary at Almaty Zoo

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The well-known polar bear living at the Almaty Zoo celebrates today his 30th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

Two years ago some media predicted that the bear would not see his next birthday. Now the bear feels good. Alkor was born in the Kaliningrad Zoo in 1989. In 1990 he arrived in Almaty. His girlfriend, Kristina, lived some 30 years. In 1996 they welcomed a polar bear cub, Umka.

photo

Polar bears can live 20 to 25 years in wild, and 30 to 35 years at zoos. The oldest known polar bear Kristina lived 45 years in the zoological park. The oldest known bear at 39 lives currently in Germany.

photo

photo

photo

photo

Photo by Mikhail Sorokoumov

Almaty   Environment  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023
Kazakhstani Bublik lost at opening match at S-Hertogenbosch 2023