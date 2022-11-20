Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Atyrau region

    Long-lived woman votes in Kazakh presidential elections in Atyrau rgn

    20 November 2022, 19:40

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The 104-year-old resident of Atyrau region case her ballot in the Kazakh presidential elections, Kazinform cites the regional communication service.

    Balziba Mazhitova, 104, was a home front worker during the war. She has 12 children, 28 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-child. The long-liver made her choice and blessed the future of the country.

    In total, 773 residents of Atyrau region including disabled people, people with health problems, and old people, applied for voting at home.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Atyrau region Elections Elections in Kazakhstan 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Up to 7 thou Kazakhstanis cast ballots overseas
    Voting in Kazakh presidential elections wraps up in polling station in Beijing
    Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule
    Kazakhstan reports 67,85% voter turnout as of 6:00pm
    Popular
    1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
    3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
    4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Voting underway in all regions of Kazakhstan