Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Atyrau region

Long-lived woman votes in Kazakh presidential elections in Atyrau rgn

20 November 2022, 19:40
Long-lived woman votes in Kazakh presidential elections in Atyrau rgn
20 November 2022, 19:40

Long-lived woman votes in Kazakh presidential elections in Atyrau rgn

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The 104-year-old resident of Atyrau region case her ballot in the Kazakh presidential elections, Kazinform cites the regional communication service.

Balziba Mazhitova, 104, was a home front worker during the war. She has 12 children, 28 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-child. The long-liver made her choice and blessed the future of the country.

In total, 773 residents of Atyrau region including disabled people, people with health problems, and old people, applied for voting at home.


Related news
Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule
Kazakhstan reports 67,85% voter turnout as of 6:00pm
Kyrgyzstan reports 100% turnout in Kazakh presidential elections
Read also
Presidential elections in Kazakhstan: 1 of 5 polling stations in Russia completes voting ahead of schedule
Kazakhstan reports 67,85% voter turnout as of 6:00pm
Kyrgyzstan reports 100% turnout in Kazakh presidential elections
Presidential elections: Taraz city mayor Bakhytzhan Orynbekov casts his vote
French observer shares his impression of presidential elections in Kazakhstan
Early presidential election of Kazakhstan conducted in Türkiye
Baikonur citizens actively partake in Kazakh presidential elections
Presidential Elections 2022: Voting kicks off in Brazil
News Partner
Popular
1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan

News