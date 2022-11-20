Go to the main site
    Long-lived woman votes in Kazakh presidential election in Atyrau rgn

    20 November 2022, 19:40

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – The 104-year-old resident of Atyrau region case her ballot in the Kazakh presidential election, Kazinform cites the regional communication service.

    Balziba Mazhitova, 104, was a home front worker during the war. She has 12 children, 28 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-child. The long-liver made her choice and blessed the future of the country.

    In total, 773 residents of Atyrau region including disabled people, people with health problems, and old people, applied for voting at home.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

