Long-awaited Voice of Asia Festival kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The Voice of Asia 2023 international festival kicked off in Almaty on Friday, July 28, on the historical stage of Medeu high-mountain skating rink, Kazinform reports.

The organizers say this year the long-awaited three-day festival will be held without the traditional international competition of performers, since it will be a revival concert held almost 20 years later.

The first day was dynamic with a grand opening ceremony, red carpet, participation in filming of a musical with the legendary A-Studio group and the show of drones which will undoubtedly remain in memory for a long time.

As General Producer of the festival Armanzhan Baitassov noted, the Voice of Asia is a big history. He thanked all partners for the support in organization of the festival and the initiators of the project.

«The Voice of Asia revives and it will be held annually,» he said.

«Kazakh nightingale» Bibigul Tulegenova welcomed the attendees. Those performing at the stage were Moldanazar, RaiM, Erke Esmakhan, V$XV PRiNCE, Miras Zhugunusov, Markhaba Sabi, ORYNKHAN, Irina Kairatovna and ZAQ.

For the first time in the history of The Voice of Asia, performances on the Medeu stage will be accompanied by a real pop-symphony orchestra conducted by legendary Alexander Belyakov.

The headliners of the second day are BLACK EYED PEAS, Will.I.Am, Taboo and apl.de.ap.

The third and final day of the festival is dedicated to legends and the connection of generations. The guests will enjoy the performance of the stars of Central Asia - Roza Rymbaeva, Nagima Yeskaliyeva, Zhamilya Serkebayeva, Yerkesh Shakeyev, Medeu Arynbaev, Yerlan Kokeyev, Adil Chekilov, Parviz Nazarov, Zhyldyz Osmonalieva, Bauyrzhan Isaev, Dara band and many others.

The third day of the festival will be headlined by Uzbek band Yalla and Sweden’s Secret Service.

The Voice of Asia is the international music festival organized in Almaty, Kazakhstan, annually from 1990 to 2005.

In different years, the festival was headlined by Captain Jack, Bomfunk MC’s, Touché, Haddaway, Scooter, Coolio, Mo-do, Modern Talking, Sting, Peter James Andre, Ice MC, Gloria Gaynor, Boney M, James William Somerville, Salvatore «Toto» Cutugno, Patricia Kaas, Space, Eruption, Alla Pugachyova, Laima Vaikule, Mithun Chakraborty, and Yalla. Throughout its history the festival has welcomed singers and music bands from 100 countries of the world.

The venue of the event is the Medeu high-mountain skating rink.