Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Culture

    London welcomes Kazakh performer Maqpalsher’s concert

    20 September 2019, 17:58

    LONDON. KAZINFORM AUA (Air) conceptual concert by Kazakh poet, composer, and performer Maqpal Zhumabay took place at London’s Brunel Museum with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom, Kazinform learnt from Kazakh Embassy in London.

    Mrs. Zhumabay merges poetry and music, offering new perspective on contemporary literature and music. Her oeuvre is based on philosophical thoughts about human existence and delivers the depths of the human soul. She identifies her work as Maqpalsher, and has a specific musical and poetical concept.

    «Sher means both «poetry» in ancient Kazakh language and «sadness, lament» in contemporary Kazakh. Maqpal is a word for ‘tender, velvet’, so Maqpalsher is both ‘tender poetry’ and ‘velvet sadness’. I think poetry and music are inseparable, every poem has its own inherent music, one just has to hear it. My compositions are not music that goes with its lyrics, it is poetry that found its music,’ Maqpal explains.

    Mrs. Zhumabay published two albums of music and poetry – Maqpalsher and Zhalgyzym (My One and Only). She previously performed three conceptual concerts, Maqpalsher (2013-2017), Zhalgyzym (2017), and АUA (2018) in Kazakhstan.

    The AUA concert’s programme prepared for London is unique in that it offers an insight into the author’s quests on the meaning of existence and the human spirit. Maqpal Zhumabay’s poems have been translated into English by a British poet David Cooke, and the English translations have been demonstrated to the public during the concert.

    «I am familiar with Makpal’s music already, I’ve seen some of her videos on YouTube, and I really liked them. It’s wonderful to come and see her in the flesh in London. I’m so pleased that she’s come here for her first concert outside Kazakhstan. I think she has a bright future. Unfortunately, she doesn’t sing in English, but she has such a beautiful voice, and the music just transcends everything. So, I really hope that she can find her way to break through here,» said Robert Grenall from the BBC.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Culture Kazakhstan and the UK
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
    Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
    June 14. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 EU-Central Asia high-level political and security dialogue meeting makes another step towards closer ties
    2 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    3 Astana Opera: L’Italiana in Algeri travels to the future
    4 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    5 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE, Kazakhstan