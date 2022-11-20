London observes high voter turnout in Kazakh presidential elections

LONDON. KAZINFORM – No.244 polling station at the Kazakh embassy in the UK reported a high voter turnout in the Kazakh presidential elections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our compatriots actively partake in the elections. Over half of the voters cast their ballots by midday. Most of the voters are traditionally our students and master’s students,» said chair of the precinct election commission No.244 Miraz Andabayev.

According to him, the polling station in London welcomes Kazakhstani voters residing or temporary staying in GB and Northern Ireland as well as Ireland and Iceland.

It was noted that the election procedure at the No.244 polling station is held in normal mode and that there have been no violations of the law.

Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential elections today.



