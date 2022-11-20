Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    London observes high voter turnout in Kazakh presidential elections

    20 November 2022, 20:48

    LONDON. KAZINFORM – No.244 polling station at the Kazakh embassy in the UK reported a high voter turnout in the Kazakh presidential elections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Our compatriots actively partake in the elections. Over half of the voters cast their ballots by midday. Most of the voters are traditionally our students and master’s students,» said chair of the precinct election commission No.244 Miraz Andabayev.

    According to him, the polling station in London welcomes Kazakhstani voters residing or temporary staying in GB and Northern Ireland as well as Ireland and Iceland.

    It was noted that the election procedure at the No.244 polling station is held in normal mode and that there have been no violations of the law.

    Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential elections today.
    Kazakhstan and the UK 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Dimash Kudaibergen votes in Kazakh presidential elections
    Voting in presidential elections ends across Kazakhstan
    Elections are held at high level – SCO observer
    69.31% of voters cast their ballots in Kazakh presidential elections
    Popular
    1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
    2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
    3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
    4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan