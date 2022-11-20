Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Elections

London observes high voter turnout in Kazakh presidential elections

20 November 2022, 20:48
London observes high voter turnout in Kazakh presidential elections
20 November 2022, 20:48

London observes high voter turnout in Kazakh presidential elections

LONDON. KAZINFORM – No.244 polling station at the Kazakh embassy in the UK reported a high voter turnout in the Kazakh presidential elections, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our compatriots actively partake in the elections. Over half of the voters cast their ballots by midday. Most of the voters are traditionally our students and master’s students,» said chair of the precinct election commission No.244 Miraz Andabayev.

According to him, the polling station in London welcomes Kazakhstani voters residing or temporary staying in GB and Northern Ireland as well as Ireland and Iceland.

It was noted that the election procedure at the No.244 polling station is held in normal mode and that there have been no violations of the law.

Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential elections today.


Related news
Dimash Kudaibergen votes in Kazakh presidential elections
Voting in presidential elections ends across Kazakhstan
Elections are held at high level – SCO observer
Read also
Dimash Kudaibergen votes in Kazakh presidential elections
Voting in presidential elections ends across Kazakhstan
Elections are held at high level – SCO observer
69.31% of voters cast their ballots in Kazakh presidential elections
2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Voting ends in 15 regions
2022 Kazakh presidential elections: Up to 7 thou Kazakhstanis cast ballots overseas
Voting in Kazakh presidential elections wraps up in polling station in Beijing
Long-lived woman votes in Kazakh presidential elections in Atyrau rgn
News Partner
Popular
1 Elections 2022: Voting starts in 15 regions
2 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev casts his vote in presidential election
3 Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
4 November 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events
5 Voting starts at 8,150 ballot stations in Kazakhstan

News