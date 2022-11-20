Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.01 eur/kzt 474.44

    rub/kzt 7.67 cny/kzt 64.81
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Elections

    London observes high voter turnout in Kazakh presidential election

    20 November 2022, 20:48

    LONDON. KAZINFORM – No.244 polling station at the Kazakh embassy in the UK reported a high voter turnout in the Kazakh presidential election, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Our compatriots actively partake in the election. Over half of the voters cast their ballots by midday. Most of the voters are traditionally our students and master’s students,» said chair of the precinct election commission No.244 Miraz Andabayev.

    According to him, the polling station in London welcomes Kazakhstani voters residing or temporary staying in Great Britain and Northern Ireland as well as Ireland and Iceland.

    It was noted that the election procedure at the No.244 polling station is held in normal mode and that there have been no violations of the law.

    Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential election today.
    Kazakhstan and the UK 2022 Presidential Election
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulates Tokayev on victory in presidential elections
    Kazakh presidential elections were in line with universal democratic principles – CIS IPA observers
    Election campaign was in strict compliance with democratic norms – KazISS expert
    TurkPA positively assesses 2022 Kazakh presidential elections
    Popular
    1 Head of State receives Karaganda rgn governor Zhenis Kassymbek
    2 KAZAKH INVEST attends Intl Liaoning Investment and Trade Fair in China
    3 COVID in Italy: Admissions up 9.8%, ICUs up 21.7%
    4 Election campaign was in strict compliance with democratic norms – KazISS expert
    5 Kazakh presidential elections were in line with universal democratic principles – CIS IPA observers