London observes high voter turnout in Kazakh presidential election

20 November 2022, 20:48
LONDON. KAZINFORM – No.244 polling station at the Kazakh embassy in the UK reported a high voter turnout in the Kazakh presidential election, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Our compatriots actively partake in the election. Over half of the voters cast their ballots by midday. Most of the voters are traditionally our students and master’s students,» said chair of the precinct election commission No.244 Miraz Andabayev.

According to him, the polling station in London welcomes Kazakhstani voters residing or temporary staying in Great Britain and Northern Ireland as well as Ireland and Iceland.

It was noted that the election procedure at the No.244 polling station is held in normal mode and that there have been no violations of the law.

Kazakhstan is holding the early presidential election today.


