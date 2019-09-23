London hosted business forum for Kazakhs living in UK

LONDON. KAZINFORM The British capital hosted the Otandastar Foundation’s (Otandastar) fourth business forum aimed at establishing and strengthening ties with compatriots living abroad. The purpose of the event was to build business relations with representatives of the Kazakh diaspora in the UK. Otandastar, the World Kazakh Association and the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK were the organisers of the event, Kazakhstan Embassy in London informs.

Vice-President of the Foundation Magauiya Sarbasov spoke about the work Otandastar and the World Kazakh Association are carrying out and presented plans on creating a network of business houses and cultural centres around the world within the «Kazakh Cultural and Business House» project, which is one of the key elements of Otandastar’s work with the diaspora abroad.

According to the plan, the Kazakh Cultural and Business House will have its headquarters in the Kazakh capital. It will also have a network of offices around the world, with ethnic Kazakhs who have the citizenship of the host country working as their representatives. They will serve as conductors of Kazakh culture and traditions, national brands, preservation of the Kazakh language, and will also assist in the promotion of Kazakhstan’s exports and products, participate in signing business contracts, and search for partners, interesting business ideas and innovative start-ups. This mechanism is successfully used by a number of countries, like the government of Israel, in promoting culture and developing business relations.

The forum participants discussed in detail the interaction mechanisms, as well as issues of stimulating business initiatives and supporting start-ups. The event also focused on the prospects of promoting Kazakh agricultural products in the UK market, supporting cultural and national brands such as Astana Opera and Astana Ballet, preserving the Kazakh language among the diaspora, as well as creating the Abai cultural centre in London.

More than 40 people attended the event and had the opportunity to talk about their start-ups, business initiatives, existing projects, ask questions and discuss the possibilities of promoting business plans and initiatives both in Kazakhstan and abroad.

Otandastar representatives invited all the participants to the first Forum of Compatriots, which will take place in Turkestan (Kazakhstan) in November this year. Otandastar also briefed the participants about the recently established Single Contact Centre for Compatriots, which provides advisory services and information support on all issues.

The business forum in London was the fourth after meetings in Munich, San Francisco and Istanbul. A total of eight such meetings with compatriots living in different countries are going to take place in Germany, the USA, the UK, Sweden, China, Uzbekistan, Turkey and Russia. The next business forum is to be held in Stockholm (Sweden).