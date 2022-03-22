Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
London celebrates Nauryz spring equinox holiday

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
22 March 2022, 15:43
LONDON. KAZINFORM - For the first time since the start of the pandemic, the UK capital celebrated Nauryz spring equinox in an offline setting. The diversity of Kazakh culture and art was showcased at the celebration of Nauryz hosted by the University College London Kazakh Society with the support of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the UK. Representatives of Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, as well as the Uighur diaspora took part in the Central Asian Spring Festival (CASF), which welcomed thousands of London residents and guests, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

As part of the festive concert, representatives of the Embassy of Kazakhstan performed Kazakh folk and well-known modern songs. The Kazakh national stand offered jewellery, national costumes, traditional household items, Kazakh cuisine, as well as books and brochures about the history, culture and modernity of Kazakhstan.

World News   Holidays  
