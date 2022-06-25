Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      ANSA News

    Lombardy declares drought state of emergency

    25 June 2022, 10:38

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Lombardy on Friday declared a state of emergency for drought in the northern region after water levels in the Po fell by over three quarters amid the worst drought in 70 years, ANSA reports.

    A decree by Governor Attilio Fontana cited the «grave situation of water deficit» and said it needed to «support the population, the environment and the productive activities».

    The decree, in force until September 30, urges all citizens to «use water in an extremely parsimonious way, sustainable and effective, limiting its consumption to the minimum indispensable».

    Town councils are urged to restrict the use of drinking water.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Natural disasters World News
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    3 dead, dozens injured after tornadoes hit U.S. city
    Kazakh President tasks Emergency Situations Minister to lead efforts to fight wildfires in Abai rgn
    Popular
    1 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    2 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
    3 Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
    5 Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis