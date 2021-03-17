Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Coronavirus

    Lockdown in Almaty region: new decree issued

    17 March 2021, 16:55

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM On March 20 Almaty region will impose additional restriction measures as the quarantine regime is toughened. Acting chief state sanitary doctor of the region Askhat Cherapiyev signed the new decree.

    The decree suspends the operations of children’s entertainment centres (indoor playgrounds, etc.), night clubs, exhibitions, bowling centres, computer clubs, circus, etc. Shopping centres and malls, indoor food and non-food markets, outdoor non-food markets, public catering facilities will not work between March 20 and 24.

    It is not allowed to hold mass festive events, exhibitions, conferences, forums, family gatherings.

    As earlier reported, lockdown will be imposed across the region this weekend.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Almaty region Coronavirus
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
    S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region