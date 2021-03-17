Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Lockdown in Almaty region: new decree issued

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 March 2021, 16:55
ALMATY. KAZINFORM On March 20 Almaty region will impose additional restriction measures as the quarantine regime is toughened. Acting chief state sanitary doctor of the region Askhat Cherapiyev signed the new decree.

The decree suspends the operations of children’s entertainment centres (indoor playgrounds, etc.), night clubs, exhibitions, bowling centres, computer clubs, circus, etc. Shopping centres and malls, indoor food and non-food markets, outdoor non-food markets, public catering facilities will not work between March 20 and 24.

It is not allowed to hold mass festive events, exhibitions, conferences, forums, family gatherings.

As earlier reported, lockdown will be imposed across the region this weekend.


