Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 444.29 eur/kzt 484.5

    rub/kzt 5.44 cny/kzt 64.63
Weather:
Astana+10+12℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Local state of emergency declared in Ridder

    24 March 2023, 16:38

    RIDDER. KAZINFORM – Ridder town has declared a local state of emergency due to a coal dust explosion at the thermal power plant, Kazinform reports.

    A local state of emergency has been declared in the town of Ridder, East Kazakhstan region, after high pressure boilers caught fire and a coal dust explosion at the town’s thermal power plant.

    The regional administration is to take over the plant to ensure its smooth operation till the end of the heating season.

    According to the region’s governor Daniyal Akhmetov, the plant’s current owners are blamed for ineffective work, building up a dept of up to three billion tenge, facing supply shortages, as well as failing to pay the companies for repairs following the last November incident.

    Akhmetov went on to say that 67 shutoffs, fire on high pressure boilers 4 and 5, coal dust explosion had occurred as well as cable and wire products had been burned down at the plant.

    Following the inspection of the plant’s activities, over 240 violations of the law were revealed.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    East Kazakhstan region Incidents
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 April 11. Today's Birthdays
    2 Heroes of 19th-century novel came to life in Kazakh capital
    3 Peru bus crash leaves 10 dead, 25 injured
    4 Kazakhstan attracted record USD 28 bln in foreign direct investments
    5 UNDP and Ecology Ministry discuss cooperation to support Kazakhstan’s low-carbon development path