Local meat production goes up

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Meat production increased in Kazakhstan, this has been stated by Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov at a Government hour in Majilis, the Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Production of meat in slaughter weight in 2019 increased by 5.8% and amounted to 1.1 million tons,» said Saparkhan Omarov. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, over the past 5 years the number of cattle in the country has increased by 23.3% and reached 7.4 million heads. As for the small cattle, its number increased by 6.6% and amounted to 19.1 million heads, horses - 2.8 million heads, an increase by 45.8%.

«The structure of the industry is changing as in 2014 the share of cattle in organized farms was only 35.1%, now it equals to 44.9%. In general, meat provision in Kazakhstan is more than 85%. Speaking about beef, lamb, horse meat and pork, the share of imports does not exceed 5% of total consumption. The country imports frozen meat for processing,» Saparkhan Omarov explained. The exception, according to him, is poultry meat as the share of imports in domestic consumption is 44.7%.

In general, according to the FAO classification (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations), food security is ensured when 80% of consumption is ensured by domestic production.



