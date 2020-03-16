Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Government

    Local meat production goes up

    16 March 2020, 12:09

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Meat production increased in Kazakhstan, this has been stated by Kazakh Minister of Agriculture SaparkNUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Meat production increased in Kazakhstan, this has been stated by Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov at a Government hour in Majilis, the Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «Production of meat in slaughter weight in 2019 increased by 5.8% and amounted to 1.1 million tons,» said Saparkhan Omarov. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, over the past 5 years the number of cattle in the country has increased by 23.3% and reached 7.4 million heads. As for the small cattle, its number increased by 6.6% and amounted to 19.1 million heads, horses - 2.8 million heads, an increase by 45.8%.

    «The structure of the industry is changing as in 2014 the share of cattle in organized farms was only 35.1%, now it equals to 44.9%. In general, meat provision in Kazakhstan is more than 85%. Speaking about beef, lamb, horse meat and pork, the share of imports does not exceed 5% of total consumption. The country imports frozen meat for processing,» Saparkhan Omarov explained. The exception, according to him, is poultry meat as the share of imports in domestic consumption is 44.7%.

    In general, according to the FAO classification (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations), food security is ensured when 80% of consumption is ensured by domestic production.

    Author:

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Government of Kazakhstan Agro-industrial complex development
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Tamara Duissenova named as Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Cooperation with OSCE discussed with President of OSCE PA at Kazakh Foreign Ministry
    Kazakhstan plans to up capacity of vegetable storehouses
    Spring sowing campaign to end this week in Kazakhstan
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
    5 President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev