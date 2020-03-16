Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Government

Local meat production goes up

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
16 March 2020, 12:09
Local meat production goes up

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Meat production increased in Kazakhstan, this has been stated by Kazakh Minister of Agriculture SaparkNUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Meat production increased in Kazakhstan, this has been stated by Kazakh Minister of Agriculture Saparkhan Omarov at a Government hour in Majilis, the Kazinform correspondent reports.

«Production of meat in slaughter weight in 2019 increased by 5.8% and amounted to 1.1 million tons,» said Saparkhan Omarov. According to the Ministry of Agriculture, over the past 5 years the number of cattle in the country has increased by 23.3% and reached 7.4 million heads. As for the small cattle, its number increased by 6.6% and amounted to 19.1 million heads, horses - 2.8 million heads, an increase by 45.8%.

«The structure of the industry is changing as in 2014 the share of cattle in organized farms was only 35.1%, now it equals to 44.9%. In general, meat provision in Kazakhstan is more than 85%. Speaking about beef, lamb, horse meat and pork, the share of imports does not exceed 5% of total consumption. The country imports frozen meat for processing,» Saparkhan Omarov explained. The exception, according to him, is poultry meat as the share of imports in domestic consumption is 44.7%.

In general, according to the FAO classification (Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations), food security is ensured when 80% of consumption is ensured by domestic production.


Government of Kazakhstan   Agro-industrial complex development  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies