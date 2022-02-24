Local leaders and businesses of West Flanders discuss bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan

WEST FLANDERS, BELGIUM. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador Margulan Baimukhan visited the Northern Province of Belgium, West Flanders, where he met with mayors of several cities and business leaders.

West Flanders is one of the largest provinces of Belgium, with well-developed agriculture and port infrastructure. It is home to more than 13,000 companies, as well as the second-largest Belgian port of Zeebrugge, the Kazakh MFA’s press service reports.

During the meetings with the mayors of the cities of Staden and Lichtervelde, FrancescoVanderjeugd, and Ria Beeusaert-Pattyn respectively, the parties discussed the functioning of local self-government, as well as prospects for interregional cooperation and the organization of regional business missions to Kazakhstan.

The mayors expressed interest in enhancing cultural ties with Kazakhstan and proposed a number of joint activities. The Kazakh diplomat invited Belgian representatives to the upcoming events planned by the Embassy as part of the Nauryz celebrations. An agreement was reached to develop interregional cooperation, as well as inter-party dialogue with Kazakh political parties.

During a separate meeting with the Chairman of the Board of «AlliA Insurance Brokers NV», Joseph Lebon, the businessman introduced the activities of his company, with specific proposals for the market of Kazakhstan. Established in 1979, the Belgian family company is the second-largest among insurance companies with an annual turnover of 450 million euros. An agreement was also reached to activate the work of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan in the Flemish region. In the near future, the Embassy and local companies will organize B2B meetings between the Kazakh and Flemish business communities.

In Lichtervelde, M. Baimukhan visited the «Linagro» plant for the processing of flax seeds and the production of linseed oil. With Merijn Haeck, the owner of the family enterprise, the Ambassador discussed the agro-industrial cooperation and innovations. This Belgian company is cooperating with a number of Kazakh exporters. In 2021, it imported about 70 thousand tons of Kazakh flax seeds worth more than 50 million euros.

According to the Belgian importer, Kazakhstan flax is characterized by the quality and high content of oil extract. To note, 70 percent of the raw flax seed used at the plant is a Kazakhstani product.

The Kazakh diplomat acquainted the interlocutor with the situation on the oilseed market and investment preferences for foreign investors. Following the meeting, an agreement was reached to expand «Linagro»’s contacts with Kazakh exporters.

According to statistics, by the end of 2020, Kazakhstan has retained the world leadership in the production of flax with over 1 million tons of flax. In 2020-2021, Kazakhstan exported over 500 thousand tons of flax, mainly to China, Belgium and Poland.