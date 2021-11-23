Go to the main site
    Local content share grew by 6.4%, Kazakh Minister

    23 November 2021, 10:52

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh Industry and Infrastructure Development Minister Beibut Atamkulov told the Government meeting about the measures taken to support domestic producers, Kazinform reports.

    He noted that the Ministry takes system-based measures to fulfill the national economy self-sustainability strategy in order to support home producers and develops support facilities in compliance with international obligations.

    Atamkulov stressed that horizontal support measures are aimed at providing marketing outlets and concluding long-term orders. The Minister the total amount of regulated purchases following the past 9 months made KZT 12.9 tn (exclusive of purchases of solid minerals subsoil users), the share of local content increased by 6.4% to stand at 58.3%.


    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

