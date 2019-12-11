Go to the main site
    Liverpool, Napoli qualify for round of 16

    11 December 2019, 14:41

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM Liverpool and Napoli advanced to the last 16 on Tuesday as they defeated their opponents in the final round of UEFA Champions League group stage matches.

    The Blues hammered Belgian side Genk 4-0 at the Stadio San Paolo, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Polish forward Arkadiusz Milik scored a hat-trick in the first half and Belgian forward Dries Mertens scored a Panenka penalty in the 75th minute.

    Napoli had their biggest ever Champions League win while the debut of Genk's 17-year-old Maarten Vandevoordt made him the youngest goalkeeper in Champions League history.

    In another Group E match, Liverpool defeated Salzburg 2-0 in Stadion Salzburg with goals from Guinean midfielder Naby Keita in the 57th minute and Egyptian star Mohamed Salah in the 58th minute.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Sport Football
