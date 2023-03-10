Live bullet found at Korean Air plane about to take off; passengers evacuated

INCHEON. KAZINFORM A live bullet was found on a Korean Air plane about to take off from Incheon International Airport on Friday, grounding the aircraft and causing more than 200 passengers to evacuate, airport police said, Kazinform learned from YONHAP.

The airport police received a report at 8:05 a.m. that a passenger found the bullet lying under his seat at the airplane bound for Manila, the Philippines.

The plane had been scheduled to take off at 7:45 a.m. but returned to the terminal right before take-off after the bullet was found.

A total of 230 people aboard the plane -- 218 passengers and 12 crew members -- were also evacuated.

Police officials said an antiterrorist police unit and a military explosive disposal team were searching the interior of the aircraft.

Police plan to look into how the live bullet was brought into the airplane.

Gun possession is illegal in South Korea, except for licensed sporting and hunting guns, which must be stored at police stations.