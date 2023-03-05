Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 462.36 eur/kzt 493.48

    rub/kzt 5.99 cny/kzt 67.14
Weather:
Astana-1+1℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Accidents

    Little child drowns in a river in Turkistan region

    5 March 2023, 11:13

    TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM – A toddler drowned in a river in Turkistan region on Saturday evening, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the emergency situations department.

    According to the reports, the baby born in 2020 was left unattended not far from a local river on March 4. Locals recovered the baby’s body from the waters of the river before the rescuers arrived.

    The police are working at the scene.

    It is unclear how the child ended up in the river and why the little victim was left unattended by the parents.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Incidents Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Hiroshima modern art museum reopens after renovations
    2 March 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
    4 March 22. Today’s Birthdays
    5 Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan fails at start of 2023 Miami Open