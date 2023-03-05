Little child drowns in a river in Turkistan region

TURKISTAN. KAZINFORM – A toddler drowned in a river in Turkistan region on Saturday evening, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the emergency situations department.

According to the reports, the baby born in 2020 was left unattended not far from a local river on March 4. Locals recovered the baby’s body from the waters of the river before the rescuers arrived.

The police are working at the scene.

It is unclear how the child ended up in the river and why the little victim was left unattended by the parents.