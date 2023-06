Lithuanian orthopedic surgeon to operate on Kazakh children

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Experienced orthopedic surgeon Virgilius Urbanovicius arrived in Atyrau to perform a series of surgeries, Kazinform reports.

The Lithuanian doctor will operate on children with various orthopedic disorders, including cerebral palsy.

Besides, the doctor will hold master classes for the local orthopedic surgeons.