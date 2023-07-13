Go to the main site
    Lithuanian Honorary Consulate opens in Atyrau

    13 July 2023, 15:38

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM – Today, deputy governor of Atyrau region Zhasulan Bissembiyev received Ambassador of Lithuania to Kazakhstan Gintautas Vasiulis, arrived in the region for an official visit, Kazinform cites the website of the region’s administration.

    Welcoming the ambassador, the region’s deputy governor pointed out that the trade and economic and investment cooperation between Atyrau region and Lithuania strengthens. He stressed that the region’s administration is always ready to support significant proposals and projects in Atyrau region.

    The meeting discussed the issues of further development of transport and logistics, construction and production sectors.

    For his part, Gintautas Vasiulis confirmed that he is keen on to further develop cooperation with Atyrau region, and invited the deputy governor of the region to attend the opening ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of Lithuania.

    To note, the trade turnover between Atyrau region and Lithuania stood at 222.8 million US dollars in January-May this year, with exports accounting for $222.6mln and imports for $200 thousand.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Kazakhstan-Lithuania
