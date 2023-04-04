Lithuanian FM calls for expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan

VILNIUS. KAZINFORM - Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Urazaev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda of Kazakh-Lithuanian cooperation, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

Ambassador spoke about the results of the parliamentary election in Kazakhstan and other changes in the political life of our country that have taken place since the visit of Landsbergis to Astana in December last year.

Lithuanian minister, who is also a member of the Seimas and Chairman of the ruling party «Union of the Fatherland – Lithuanian Christian Democrats», positively assessed the changes in the electoral system of our country, emphasizing the balanced and constructive position of Kazakhstan on topical international issues. He also spoke about the implementation by the Lithuanian side of the agreements that were reached in Astana during his meetings with the President of Kazakhstan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The parties considered some issues of current cooperation, including the interaction between Kazakhstan and the European Union, requiring additional steps to resolve them, in particular, related to the problems of road freight, visa requirements, trade and investment rules.

During the meeting, Minister Landsbergis conveyed personal congratulations to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, in which he confirmed his intention to actively interact with the Kazakh side, first of all, in the areas touched upon in the conversation.