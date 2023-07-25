Lithuanian Ambassador sent off with thanks for successful mission in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of Lithuania Gintautas Vasiulis on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in our country, Kazinform learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.



The Kazakh diplomat presented Ambassador Vasiulis with a letter of appreciation from Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, emphasizing the effective work of the Lithuanian diplomat in strengthening bilateral political, trade and economic ties over almost five years of his stay in Kazakhstan.

«Lithuania traditionally remains a priority trade partner of Kazakhstan in the Baltic region. Being among the thirty largest trading partners of Kazakhstan in the world, it ranks ninth among the EU countries in this indicator,» said Roman Vassilenko.

He further emphasized the great potential of cooperation in the field of transport and logistics taking into account the experience of cooperation with Lithuanian ports on the Baltic Sea. In this regard, the parties also noted the importance of the effective work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the next meeting of which is scheduled for autumn this year (responsible government agencies – the Ministry of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Economy and Innovation of the Republic of Lithuania).

The contribution of Gintautas Vasiulis to the expansion of the network of honorary consulates of Lithuania in Kazakhstan was especially commended, as were the activities of 10 honorary consuls in the cities of Astana, Aktau, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Taraz, Uralsk, Ust-Kamenogorsk and Shymkent. It was noted that Lithuania is a kind of a record-holder in terms of the number of honorary consulates in Kazakhstan.

In conclusion, Deputy Minister Vassilenko wished Ambassador Vasiulis success in his future endeavors.

In turn, Ambassador thanked the Kazakh side for the hospitality and expressed hope for further fruitful cooperation between the two countries.

For reference: The volume of mutual trade between Kazakhstan and Lithuania in 2022 increased by 28.7% and amounted to 584.3 million US dollars (exports amounted to $446.4 million (25.3% growth), imports $137.9 million (41.4% growth.). From 2005 to 2022, Kazakhstan attracted 77.2 million US dollars in direct investment from Lithuania. In 2022, gross FDI inflow from Lithuania amounted to $18.3 million. As of May 1, 2023, there were 176 legal entities in Kazakhstan with the participation of Lithuanian companies.